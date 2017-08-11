Bill Perkins Is Bullish On Natural Gas

Bill Perkins of Skylar Capital Management spoke on CNBC's "Futures Now" about natural gas. He is bullish on the commodity because the U.S. currently has pretty high exports, while the supply infrastructure is not coming on fast enough relative to the exports.

Perkins thinks the market is pretty tight at the moment, but not tight enough to overcome a very warm winter. If there is a normal to cold winter, the price of natural gas is going to be much higher, thinks Perkins. He added that in the next 12 to 18 months, the market is going to be in an increasingly bullish position. Perkins believes that natural gas is going to trade over $4, during the winter.

