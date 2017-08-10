Guy Adami said on CNBC's "Fast Money" that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) isn't going to get hurt by Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) decision to withdraw its content. He explained that the growth engine for Netflix is in its international business, which is intact. Adami believes Netflix is going to come out as a winner from this situation.

Dan Nathan thinks Disney is going to become a major competitor to Netflix. He added that it's going to be a real problem for Netflix if other content providers decide to follow Disney. He explained that Netflix has a negative cash flow and it might have a big problem if competition increases.

Pete Najarian would buy Disney if it drops below $100, because he has faith in CEO Bob Iger.

