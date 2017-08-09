Jason Calacanis, CEO of Inside.com, spoke on CNBC's Squawk Alley about Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and its decision to withdraw its content from Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

He said that Disney realized it's losing direct contact to its customers by streaming its content through an intermediary. Calacanis believes Disney could easily create tens of millions of subscribers with zero acquisition cost by giving free trials to the visitors of its theme parks or with tickets for "Star Wars" movies.

See Also: Long Live The King? Disney Takes Streaming Into Its Own Hands

The company would immediately become the 2nd or 3rd player in going direct to consumers, thinks Calacanis.

Netflix, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Disney are going to fight for the market share, said Calacanis. He named Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) as a potential loser because it doesn't have a big enough library. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) might also lose, because they aren't going to be able to enter the market, believes Calacanis.

Posted-In: Jason Calacanis Squawk AlleyCNBC Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.