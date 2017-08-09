Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) is a good company and he likes semiconductors sector. He is a little bit concerned by the way the market traded on Tuesday and he thinks it's going to be possible to buy the stock at a lower price.

Cramer would own Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) because he likes the company very much. He expects to see a pullback in the tech space in the short term.

