Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On STMicroelectronics And Applied Materials

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2017 7:15am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) is a good company and he likes semiconductors sector. He is a little bit concerned by the way the market traded on Tuesday and he thinks it's going to be possible to buy the stock at a lower price.

Cramer would own Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) because he likes the company very much. He expects to see a pullback in the tech space in the short term.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

