Leon Cooperman Wants To Buy A Pullback In Banks

On CNBC's Fast Money Halftime Report, Leon Cooperman said he would buy Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) on any kind of a pullback. He added that he has no shortage of ideas, but he is limited by the overall exposure.

Cooperman thinks the market is fully valued and he isn't concerned about the bear market, because the market has to become overvalued before it turns lower. He believes the market needs to trade 15 to 20 percent higher to become overvalued.

