Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Wyndham And Yandex

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2017 7:18am   Comments
Share:
Related WYN
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Hyatt Banks on Expansion & Miraval Acquisition, Risks Remain
Stock Futures Tightly Mixed, Tesla Soars; Can The Dow Hold 22,000? (Investor's Business Daily)
Related YNDX
Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 24

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said that traders were buying the September 105 calls in Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) in the first half of the trading session on Thursday. Around 5,000 contracts were traded and Najarian decided to follow the trade. He is planning to hold it until the middle of August.

Pete Najarian spoke about high options activity in Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX). Around 4,500 contracts of the November 34 calls were bought for 90 cents and to help finance the trade, traders were selling downside puts. Najarian is in this trade and he is going to hold it for a month. He believes that the stock is ready to break out, because it has a great fundamental story.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WYN + YNDX)

22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 24
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 18
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1%; DragonWave Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on WYN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.