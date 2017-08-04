On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said that traders were buying the September 105 calls in Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) in the first half of the trading session on Thursday. Around 5,000 contracts were traded and Najarian decided to follow the trade. He is planning to hold it until the middle of August.

Pete Najarian spoke about high options activity in Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX). Around 4,500 contracts of the November 34 calls were bought for 90 cents and to help finance the trade, traders were selling downside puts. Najarian is in this trade and he is going to hold it for a month. He believes that the stock is ready to break out, because it has a great fundamental story.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

