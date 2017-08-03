Dan Nathan spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusually high options activity in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He said that the options volume on Wednesday was 1.5 times the average daily volume and there was one trade in the August expiration that caught his attention.

A trader bought 1,000 contracts of the August 111 calls for $1.10. The trade breaks even at $112.10 or 3.16 percent above the current stock price. The company is going to report earnings on August 8 and Nathan thinks it would be a good idea to use options to make a bullish bet.

