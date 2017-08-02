Market Overview

Todd Gordon's Bearish USO Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2017 5:19pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation", Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com suggested that investors should consider a bearish options strategy in United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSE: USO).

Gordon believes that bearish EIA data and a technical position of the market could push the stock lower. He thinks that it might reach $9.50. Gordon noticed that RSI is around 70 and whenever it reached that level in the past the stock reached a top and turned lower. To make a bearish bet, he wants to buy the August 10.50 put for 49 cents. The trade breaks even at $10.01 or 1.28 percent below the current stock price. If the premium paid gets cut in a half, Gordon is going to close the position.

Posted-In: Todd Gordon Trading NationCNBC Media ETFs

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

