Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On GW Pharma, Snap-on, Teekay And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2017 7:25am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he can't recommend a long position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) because of weak sales.

Cramer doesn't want to touch the shipping stocks. He isn't a buyer of Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK).

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) is doing all right, thinks Cramer. He isn't very excited about the stock because it doesn't have a particular catalyst.

The more states legalize marijuana, the more people realize that they don't need GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH), explained Cramer. He added that the stock is stuck.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a good company, but it traded much higher than it should have, believes Cramer.

