On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about a bullish options activity in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT). He noticed that somebody sold 12,000 contracts of the September 42 puts in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Najarian explained that the trader believes that the pull back might be over and the stock is close to the bottom.

Jon Najarian noticed that options traders were buying out of the money puts in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS). The company is going to report earnings on August 10 and it seems that traders believe the stock is going to continue to trade lower.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.