On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) got downgraded on Monday, but it traded higher. He sees that as a positive sign.

Radian Group Inc (NYSE: RDN) is a very good company, thinks Cramer. He's a little bit nervous about housing contracts, so he would decrease a long position in the name.

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI) has a nice dividend yield, said Cramer. He needs to do some research on the stock before he can make a recommendation.

Cramer thinks that AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE: AB) is a very inexpensive stock, despite the big move higher. He can't say if the dividend is sustainable, but he thinks that AllianceBernstein is a very good company.

