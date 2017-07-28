On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said we're going to see a decline in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ). He would buy the stock on a pullback because it has the best growth in the group.

Cramer is a buyer of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE). He thinks the CEO is doing a remarkable job.

There was a short squeeze in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) after it posted better than expected results, explained Cramer. He would let the stock calm down, before he buys it.

Cramer would buy Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) at $76. He expects to see a pullback in the name.

