Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Airlines Sector

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian said that he noticed call options buying across the airlines sector.

Around 14,000 contracts of the August 65 calls were traded in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) in the first half of the session. In Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), traders bought around 10,000 contracts of the August 50/52.50 call spread.

Najarian also noticed very aggressive call options buying in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). Traders bought the August 50 calls in the name. There was also a large call options activity in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU). Najarian has a long position in Delta and he bought JetBlue on Thursday.

