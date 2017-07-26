Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Some Investors Betting Against Facebook Ahead Of Earnings?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2017 1:34pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Some Investors Betting Against Facebook Ahead Of Earnings?
Related FB
The Market In 5 Minutes
Mike Khouw Sees Unusually High Bearish Options Activity In Facebook
Like Sina And Weibo, This Chinese Stock May Soon Break Out (Investor's Business Daily)

Heading into Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)'s earnings report after Wednesday's close, it may seem unusual for a large number of investors to be betting against the company -- but that's what's going on behind the scenes, Michael Khouw, President of Optimize Advisors, explained during CNBC's "Fast Money" segment on Tuesday.

Over the past eight quarters, Facebook's stock has moved about 5 percent in either direction immediately following its earnings report, Khouw said. But most of the trading activity in the options market throughout Tuesday's session was betting on a downside move in the stock.

Of particular note, the August $157.50-strike put at an average cost of $2.30 per option saw heavy volume, he said. This implies some traders are making a bet that Facebook's stock could fall 5 percent in three weeks or less.

Put into perspective, Facebook's stock has already rallied 10 percent over the past few weeks alone, which may imply it's due for a pause or a pullback, the "Fast Money" crew agreed. Also, fellow internet and "FANG" member Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) saw its stock selloff in reaction to its earnings report.

Finally, Facebook did express some caution in its prior earnings report that its ad loads are reaching saturation rates. While few are expecting Facebook's report to be a "disaster," investors are nevertheless cautioned against "chasing" the stock near all-time highs.

Related Links:

Facebook Is Set To Report Q2 Earnings As Its Stock Hits New Highs

Why The Winner From Google Earnings Is Actually Facebook

Posted-In: Fast Money social mediaCNBC Options Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + FB)

Highlights From Third Point's Q2 Investor Letter: Baxter, Alibaba and BlackRock
The Market In 5 Minutes
Mike Khouw Sees Unusually High Bearish Options Activity In Facebook
12 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2017
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.