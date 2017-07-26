Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusually High Bearish Options Activity In Facebook

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2017 7:00am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw Sees Unusually High Bearish Options Activity In Facebook
Related FB
12 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2017
2 Positives As Apple Nears Buy Point; Facebook Earnings On Tap (Investor's Business Daily)

Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about a bearish options activity in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), ahead of earnings.

The company reports earnings on Wednesday and the stock usually moves 5 percent on earnings, which is equal to the move that the options market is implying. He noticed on Tuesday that traders were buying the August 157.50 puts for $2.30. Around 6,400 contracts were traded during the trading session. The trade breaks even at $159.80 or 3.32 percent below the current stock price.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

12 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2017
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 25
Pushing Mute? For Twitter, Cantor Fitzgerald Sees Muffled Q2 Results
Facebook Is Set To Report Q2 Earnings As Its Stock Hits New Highs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.