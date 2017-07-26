Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Hertz, Macy's And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2017 7:13am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) is trading higher because the price of used cars increased.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is a cheap stock, but Cramer would rather buy Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON).

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) has a 4 percent dividend yield, but it doesn't have a catalyst, said Cramer.

Cramer decided to stop recommending stocks like PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) because it's too hard to make a call.

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) is a buy. He likes the stock even at its recent highs.

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is done going lower, but Cramer would rather own PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH).

Instead of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR), Cramer would buy Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN).

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) is paying back its debt and Cramer thinks that it's going to $20.

In the semiconductor space, Cramer prefers Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) and KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) over Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT).

