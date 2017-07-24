Market Overview

Todd Gordon's Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2017 5:30pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation", Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com recommended a long position in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSE: FXE).

He thinks the stock is going to break out above the $113 price level. If that happens it could move to its downtrend resistance level of $125, thinks Gordon. To make a bullish bet, he wants to buy the September 111 call for $2.27. The trade breaks even at $113.27 or 0.63 percent above the current stock price and it has a delta of 0.70.

