Pro: These Tech Investment Ideas Are 'Scary' But Worth The Risk

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2017 4:27pm   Comments
Chris Bertelsen of Aviance Capital Management has three "scary" investment ideas that investors with a higher tolerance for risk might appreciate.

First on the list is Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), Bertelsen said as a guest on CNBC Friday. The cybersecurity company was hard hit on Thursday after reporting a mixed second quarter. But taking a step back and looking at the big picture, the Israel-based company remains a leader in the field and an expert in prevention.

"Cybersecurity is a real important area going forward and cyber warfare is certainly something that we all have to be aware of," he emphasized.

Seagate

Second on the list is Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX), a stock that has lost nearly 20 percent of its value over the past three months. But the notable drop in the past few months has made it a "low P/E stock" with an attractive 6 percent dividend yield and $3 billion in cash sitting on the balance sheet.

"You get paid to wait," Bertelsen said.

GameStop

Perhaps saving the most controversial pick for last, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) also offers a great dividend yield, but the stock has been beaten up at a time when investors question the need for physical video game retailers to exist.

Meanwhile, GameStop continues to make the transition towards an online powerhouse and any future risks in performance might already be priced into the stock.

"I think they are going to make the bridge here," he said. "The next quarter is tough but after that we are looking good into the holiday season."

Chris Bertelsen cyber security israel retailers storage

