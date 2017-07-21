Golar, Microsoft, Netflix, Xilinx: Fast Money Picks For July 21

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Steve Grasso said that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has more room on the upside. He wants to buy the stock.

Karen Finerman likes Golar LNG Limited (USA) (NASDAQ: GLNG) in the energy space. She has a long position in the name.

Dan Nathan expects Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to settle down after the recent breakout. He doesn't want to chase the stock.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX). He thinks the stock is going to get an analyst upgrade ahead of earnings.

Posted-In: Dan Nathan Guy Adami Karen Finerman Steve GrassoCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.