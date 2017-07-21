Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" he would hold a long position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). He added that Visa Inc (NYSE: V) reported a great quarter and he expects the same from Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA). He thinks that good results in the sector are going to increase the valuation of Paypal.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) bottomed and it's making a turn, thinks Cramer. He would rather own Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), but he wouldn't sell Under Armour.

Cramer believes CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) should be sold because he thinks that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is going to hurt it.

Mad Money

