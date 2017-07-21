Market Overview

Todd Gordon's Halliburton Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2017 7:03am   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation", Todd Gordon spoke about a bullish options trading idea in Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).

The stock was in an uptrend in 2016 and it pulled back in 2017. Gordon noticed that it retraced 50 percent of the rally and he expects to see a move higher after the company reports earnings. He wants to use options to make a bullish bet ahead of earnings.

Gordon wants to exploit high implied volatility and sell the July 45/43 put spread for a total credit of 48 cents. If the stock stays above $45 at the July expiration, Gordon is going to collect the premium. Below $44.52, the trade is going to lose money and it can maximally lose $1.52.

