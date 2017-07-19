On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about a bullish options activity in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP). He said that somebody bought around 3,000 contracts of the August 40 call in the first half of the trading session.

He also noticed that traders were buying the October 26 calls in Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN). Jon Najarian followed the trade and he's planning to hold the position for two months.

Pete Najarian said that he noticed increased options activity in Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS). Traders were buying the July 11.50 calls. Over 7,000 contracts were bought as somebody is expecting the stock to move above $11.50.

