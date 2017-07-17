David Seaburg spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money" about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). He thinks the company is going to report better than expected earnings on Monday.

Seaburg explained that it's very important for the company to show a great subscriber growth and he expects a blowout number. The market is expecting to see 600,000 new subscribers in the United States and 2.6 million new international subscribers. Seaburg believes this target is achievable, because three weeks into the quarter the company reported it has already reached 40 percent of the target.

See Also: Expect A Positive Inflection Heading Into Netflix's Q2

Even if Netflix misses the expectations slightly, Seaburg thinks it won't trade lower. He wants to buy the stock. He thinks it's going to outperform in the long term.

Posted-In: David SeaburgCNBC Fast Money Previews Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.