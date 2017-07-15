Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusual options activity in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC).

He said his favorite type of a trader to follow is somebody who has been right and then gets back in. A trader bought calls in Microsoft last Friday and sold them this Friday with a large profit. The trader then decided to buy around 15,000 contracts of the July 76 call. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it for a week.

Najarian also noticed that options traders were active in Western Digital. Around 8,500 contracts of the July 96 call were traded in the first half of the trading session on Friday. Najarian bought calls in the name.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.