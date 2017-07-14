Market Overview

Fast Money Traders Share Their Picks In Retail Sector

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2017 7:12am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money", Karen Finerman said she would consider buying Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII). She thinks it could become a takeover target.

Pete Najarian would be a buyer of PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH). He believes the stock is inexpensive, trading at 13 times forward earnings.

Tim Seymour thinks that Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is becoming interesting. He added that its assets might be more valuable than they're currently valued. He would start buying the stock, but with a fair amount of protection.

Guy Adami sees more upside for Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) and he thinks that earnings results could be the catalyst that's going to lift the stock higher.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

