Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Seagate, Centurylink And Gilead

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2017 6:39am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't buy Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) because its margins are going to decrease. He would rather buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) or Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO).

Cramer doesn't like Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL). He sees its high dividend yield as a red flag.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is trading too low and Cramer wouldn't sell it. The stock isn't one of his favorite stocks because it doesn't have growth. The company didn't use its large cash position to make an acquisition.

