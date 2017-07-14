Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Fiat Chrysler And Under Armour

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2017 6:33am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian said that he noticed unusually high options activity in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) for a second day in a row. On Wednesday, traders bought around 11,000 contracts of the August 12 calls and in the first half of the session on Thursday, they bought additional 6,000 contracts. Pete Najarian added that it looks like the stock wants to break out. He owns calls in Fiat Chrysler and he's planning to hold it for three weeks.

Jon Najarian noticed a large options activity in Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA). Traders bought over 8,000 contracts of the August 20.50 call. Jon Najarian decided to follow the trade and he's planning to hold the position for two weeks.

Posted-In: Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

