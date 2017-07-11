On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said that Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is in the cross hairs of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT). He added that it has a 5 percent dividend yield and a decent balance sheet, but it's in an existential crisis. If the company changes and finds a way to bring customers to its stores, there could be a long-term value for the stock.

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) is fairly valued at its current stock price, thinks Cramer. He doesn't wants to own the stock.

Mad Money CNBC Jim Cramer

