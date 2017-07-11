Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Target And Pandora

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2017 6:36am   Comments
Share:
Related TGT
Target Launches New Delivery Service, But Is It Too Late?
Costco Down 10% in One Month but All's Well with the Stock
Narus Financial Partners, LLC Buys Phillips 66, NVIDIA Corp, Aetna Inc, Sells Cardtronics PLC, ... (GuruFocus)
Related P
Will Spotify Stream Into An IPO In 2017?
Vinyl Records Are Popular Again, So Sony Wants Back In After 30 Years

On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said that Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is in the cross hairs of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT). He added that it has a 5 percent dividend yield and a decent balance sheet, but it's in an existential crisis. If the company changes and finds a way to bring customers to its stores, there could be a long-term value for the stock.

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) is fairly valued at its current stock price, thinks Cramer. He doesn't wants to own the stock.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + P)

Semiconductor Companies Expected To Fuel Growth In Tech Sector Earnings This Quarter
Is Alibaba A Potent Threat In Smart Speaker Market?
Investors Seem To Be Materially Discounting T-Mobile Shares Based On 2 Factors
Could Rising Home Prices Be Bad News For Home Depot And Lowe's?
Analyst Explains How Retailers Can Cash In On Amazon's Prime Day
The Impact Of Amazon's Smart Home Consultation Services On Best Buy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TGT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.