Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Todd Gordon's Retail ETF Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2017 6:33am   Comments
Share:
Related XRT
9 Most Shorted ETFs In The Market
Coach At 52-Week Highs Following Analyst Upgrade
Nvidia Gives Chip Plays A Boost; Amazon Hits Retail Again (Investor's Business Daily)

Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" that he sees more downside in SPDR S&P Retail (ETF)(NYSE: XRT).

He explained that the stock is trading close to a significant support, but it's testing it for the third time since 2014 and he expects to see a decline below the support.

To make a bearish bet, Gordon wants to buy the August 39/37 put spread for 65 cents. The trade breaks even at $38.35 or 1.03 percent below the closing price on Monday. It can make a maximal profit of $1.35.

Posted-In: Todd Gordon Trading NationCNBC Media ETFs

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XRT)

9 Most Shorted ETFs In The Market
Coach At 52-Week Highs Following Analyst Upgrade
Breaking Up The Boys Club: Mish Schneider Talks Trading Floor Culture, The Market's 'Modern Family'
How These 3 Retailers Are Outperforming The Sector
Morgan Stanley's Retail Analyst Fields Some Of The Most Pressing Questions From CNBC's Viewers
Retail Job Losses: Does This Point Toward Protracted Sectoral Weakness?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on XRT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.