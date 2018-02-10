This weekend's Barron's offers a look at seven companies with rising earnings and falling prices.

Other featured articles offer the prospects for a "good" big bank and a pair of social media giants.

Also, whether the end is in sight for the long bull market and how to navigate choppy markets.

"Ready to Shop? 7 Stocks Merit a Look" by Jack Hough presents the results of a Barron's screen to uncover companies with rising earnings and falling prices. It includes such notables as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and also lesser-known plays like NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE). See which others else made the list.

Ben Walsh's "Weighing the Regulatory Risk at Wells Fargo" points out that the Federal Reserve has capped asset growth at Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC). After years of Wells Fargo being seen as the "good bank" compared with its peers, Barron's asks whether this big bank can prosper without its aggressive cross-selling culture.

In "Looser Regulation Means Bigger Bank Payouts," Lawrence C. Strauss makes the case that, while regulators have kept banks on a short leash in terms of returning capital to shareholders, the grip has lessened due to higher capital levels, rising rates and lower taxes. But find out who among the banks is a glaring exception.

In the midst of last week's market turbulence, Wall Street fell for these two social media companies, according to "Twitter and Snap: Hot for Now, but Can It Last?" by Tiernan Ray. But Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) are not the ad-driven winners investors should want, says Barron's.

In Ben Levisohn's "After Correction Pain, More Market Gain?" find out why Barron's said the end of the nearly nine-year-old bull market is not yet in sight, even after the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 indices finally declined more than 10 percent from their highs last week — a long-overdue correction.

"Navigating Choppy Markets" by Steve Garmhausen shows why one renowned UBS financial advisor is cautiously optimistic on stocks. Find out why he sees the most outperformance potential in long-term technology trends, from wireless data improvements to driverless cars. And see what he has been recommending to his clients.

Also in this week's Barron's:

The real cause of stocks' big stumble

Where volatility goes to die

Korean biotechs worth a look

Why natural gas prices have fallen

A second chance to buy Asia's growth

Why it pays to follow the moving average

How to navigate in stormy emerging markets

Mining for new kinds of data in rocky markets

