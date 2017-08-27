This weekend's Barron's offers a look at two Manhattan REITs that may be poised to rally.

Other featured articles discuss a medical device maker that investors may be underestimating and a Chinese fast-food chain operator with new leadership.

The prospects for an e-commerce giant and an iPhone components supplier are also examined.

"Manhattan on Sale? That's the Case With Two Cheap REITS" by Andrew Bary discusses whether Manhattan-focused real estate investment trusts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) and SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) could rally as the New York market firms. Both trade at a discount to the value of private-market property deals, says the article.

Lawrence C. Strauss's "Medtronic: Healthy and Getting Healthier" points out that some investors are skeptical about the prospects for this Dublin-based medical device maker. But are those investors underestimating the strength of Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)? Find out why Barron's believes the company's shares could climb up to 15 percent over the next 12 months.

In "At Yum China, Growth Is on the Menu," Robin Goldwyn Blumenthal examines how new leadership at Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC), the parent of the Chinese KFC and Pizza Hut chains, is pushing digital, delivery and distribution. Could the fourth D possibly be a dividend? Also see why one expert quoted in the article said of the prospects in China, "The economics are stellar."

See also: Who's Val Plame And Why Does She Want To Buy Twitter?

While Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares have soared since it was spun off from eBay two years ago, the company still has innovations that could lift the stock another 16 percent in the next 12 months, according to "Why PayPal Still Has Room to Grow" by Emily Bary. Find out how Barron's sees the Venmo platform that is so popular with young adults fitting into PayPal's outlook.

In Jack Hough's follow-up article, "Broadcom Stock's Big Run Isn't Over," see how this chip maker is gaining share in Apple's new iPhone and cashing in on Arista Networks' success. Friday's sell-off after Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) posted earnings that failed to impress investors is no reason for shareholders to give up, says Barron's, but there are two reasons it is worth noting.

Also In This Week's Barron's

What the new space race offers for investors.

Investors' best defense against a government shutdown.

Fundamental concerns about the jobs market.

What can revive the Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) mojo.

(NASDAQ: INTC) mojo. Funds that could thrive if markets turn sour.

Beyond the basics of dividend investing.

How Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a canary in the Wall Street coal mine.

(NASDAQ: TSLA) is a canary in the Wall Street coal mine. What happens to wage growth over the next few years.

