Barron's Picks And Pans: Delta Air Lines, Tesla, Finisar And More

This weekend's Barron's offers advice from a panel of experts on how to find surprisingly high yields.

Other featured articles discuss a major airline that looks ready to take off and a cheap financial stock with rich prospects.

The prospects for an iPhone parts supplier and the leading electric car maker are also examined.

"Where to Find 11% Yields" by Amey Stone offers a look at some investments that offer surprisingly high yields. Among the picks from a panel of income investing experts are master limited partnerships such as Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP), real estate investment trusts such as Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) and business development companies such as WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ: WHF).

In "Delta Air Lines: Ready for Takeoff," Andrew Bary makes the case that, after a recent 10 percent pullback, shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) look all fueled up and ready to soar. See why Barron's thinks the stock could rise up to 35 percent in the next two years. And will a 50 percent hike in its dividend in September lift the yield to 2.4 percent?

Reshma Kapadia's "Voya: A Cheap Financial Stock With Rich Prospects " points out that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is reducing risk and growing its core financial-services business. Find out why Barron's believes shares of this seller of retirement, investment, and insurance products could be worth at least 30 percent more in the next year, rewarding investors who have stuck with it.

See also: Trading 101: What Actually Makes Share Prices Go Up And Down?

With the next iPhone expected hit shelves in the next couple of months, it's time for Wall Street to speculate on the winners, according to "Finisar Is the Most Attractive iPhone Supplier" by Tiernan Ray. See why Barron's feels that Sunnyvale, California-based manufacturer of optical communication components Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) may be the best of the lot.

In Jack Hough's follow-up article, "Tesla: Buy the Car, Not the Stock," find out why the new lower priced Model 3 from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) gets rave reviews, but buying the stock now may do more for the planet than an investor's portfolio. Note that Barron's also saw little upside on its last look at the electric car maker's stock and turned out to be wrong, but expectations are still muted.

Also in this week's Barron's:

How the big streaming services may challenge TV networks for sports coverage

Whether it is time to return to active stock-picking

Whether stocks are now defying the laws of gravity

Investing abroad with a second citizenship

How to ride the recovery in European and Japanese stocks

A new technology ETF focused on innovation

Dividend boosts coming from the energy industry

How to interpret the July jobs numbers

Posted-In: Delta Air Lines Finisar magellan midstream partners Tanger Factory Outlet Centers TeslaBarron's Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.