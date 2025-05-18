Elon Musk's Tesla Teases FSD Capabilities, Jeff Bezos-Backed Slate's 100,000 EV Orders Challenge Cybertruck Hype And More: This Week In Mobility

The past weekend was a whirlwind of news in the tech and auto industries. From Tesla Inc. TSLA showcasing its Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities to Uber UBER doubling down on its autonomy upside, there was no shortage of developments.

Let’s dive into the top stories.

Tesla Teases FSD Capabilities Ahead Of Robotaxi Event

Tesla is building anticipation for its upcoming Robotaxi event in Austin, Texas, by flaunting its FSD technology. A video surfaced over the weekend showing a Tesla vehicle skillfully navigating through traffic near Los Angeles’s LAX airport using Supervised FSD.

Gary Black Doubles Down On Uber’s Autonomy Upside

Gary Black, a fund manager and long-term Tesla bull, has reaffirmed his belief in Uber’s potential in the autonomous vehicle sector. In a lengthy post, Black reflected on his past views on Tesla and the EV industry, asserting that his predictions have been validated over the years.

Ross Gerber Praises Waymo’s Self-Driving Taxis

Investor Ross Gerber has lauded Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL subsidiary Waymo’s self-driving technology, stating that it performs better than human drivers. This could spell increased competition for ride-sharing and autonomous vehicle rivals.

Bezos-Backed Slate’s 100,000 EV Orders Challenge Cybertruck Hype

The Slate electric pickup truck, backed by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, has racked up 100,000 orders, posing a potential challenge to Elon Musk and Tesla’s Cybertruck. Early demand suggests that the Slate EV pickup truck could be a hit.

Republicans Target EV Perks With New Bill

House Republicans have introduced legislation to eliminate the electric vehicle tax credit and repeal fuel efficiency rules. This could disrupt billions in automaker investments and has sparked industry concerns about abrupt policy changes.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock