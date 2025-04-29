Trump's 145% China Tariffs Spark Seller Backlash As Amazon Prime Day 2025 Faces Pullouts And Discount Cuts: Report

Amazon.com, Inc.'s AMZN marquee shopping event could see fewer deals and less inventory as third-party sellers retreat amid rising import costs.

What Happened: Some Amazon sellers are pulling out of Prime Day 2025 or scaling back discounts in response to steep tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on goods imported from China, Reuters reported on Monday, citing four merchants and six consultants advising hundreds of sellers.

The tariffs, which jumped to 145% earlier this month, have significantly increased costs for merchants who rely on Chinese manufacturing.

For sellers like Steve Green, who imports bicycles and skateboards, the added expenses have made Prime Day participation financially unviable. He instead plans to sell his inventory later at full price.

Kim Vaccarella, CEO of Bogg Bag, a China-made tote bag company, has decided to skip Prime Day while exploring manufacturing options in Cambodia and Vietnam, the report noted.

Why It's Important: Prime Day is one of Amazon's biggest sales events, generating $14.2 billion in U.S. spending last year, the report added, citing Adobe Analytics.

While Amazon told the publication that it has seen strong interest from sellers for this year's event, consultants say many sellers are making tough decisions amid uncertainty.

Amazon has not yet announced the exact date for Prime Day, which is expected to span four days in July.

Previously, it was reported that third-party sellers on Amazon and Walmart Inc. WMT are reportedly moving inventory to Canada, hoping the trade tensions will ease in the near future.

Price Action: Amazon (AMZN) shares fell 0.68% on Monday, closing at $187.80. The stock is down 14.77% year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro.

Despite the decline, Amazon holds a strong growth score of 94.17% in the Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings. Click here to see how it compares to Walmart and other top e-commerce competitors.

