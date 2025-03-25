Apple Watch Update Will Allow Alarms To Ring In Silent Mode: Enough To Wake Up Heavy Sleepers?

Apple Inc.'s AAPL upcoming watchOS 11.4 update will bring a long-requested feature to the Apple Watch—letting alarms sound even when Silent Mode is on.

What Happened: According to the release notes for watchOS 11.4's release candidate, Apple is adding a new option that allows Sleep Wake Up alarms to break through Silent Mode.

Currently, when Silent Mode is activated, the Apple Watch only uses haptic vibrations for alerts, which can be too subtle for some users—especially during sleep.

See Also: After Apple Halts ‘Hardware' Subscription Plans, Samsung Unveils Similar Strategy For AI-Powered Galaxy Smartphones

With this update, each alarm, including those set using the Apple Watch's Sleep schedule, will now include a toggle to "Break Through Silent Mode." When turned on, both sound and haptic feedback will trigger when the alarm goes off, even if the watch is set to silent.

The change was first spotted by 9to5Mac, and Apple is expected to roll out the update to all users in the coming weeks.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It's Important: Earlier this year, Apple faced criticism over persistent alarm issues in its iOS 18 update. Users reported alarms going off at incorrect times, leading to oversleeping and missed appointments.

This update could help restore user confidence in Apple’s alarm systems, especially after the company’s first-quarter earnings report, which showed a revenue beat despite a slip in iPhone sales.

Wearables, Home, and Accessories generated $11.75 billion in revenue, down from $11.95 billion last year. The active installed base of Apple devices reached an all-time high.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple’s stock rose 1.13%, gaining an additional 0.0045% in after-hours trading to reach $220.74, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.