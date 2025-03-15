Elon Musk's Tesla Halts Cybertruck Deliveries After Metal Panels Reportedly Fall Off — Owners Living In Cold Weather Say Glue Is Failing

Tesla Inc. TSLA has reportedly paused deliveries of Cybertruck after multiple owners complained that exterior metal panels were detaching.

What Happened: Tesla delivery agents have stated that all outbound Cybertruck shipments have been halted due to concerns that the adhesive used to attach the stainless steel panels is failing, reported Electrek.

Images shared by owners on social media show sharp-edged trim flapping in the wind and, in some cases, entire bumpers hanging loose.

Just GLUED on?? What a piece of junk! @Cybertruck here reminds me of how growing up as a child toys transitioned from having solid, well-made, screwed on pieces and parts into crudely glued together chunks of crude plastic and die cast pot metal.



Bad look, @Tesla. REALLY bad. pic.twitter.com/3sjdfOPmAj — Darth Continent (@DarthContinent) March 13, 2025

Owners in colder climates, in particular, have been raising concerns for weeks, with some drivers filing complaints with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

See Also: Tesla Cybertruck Headed For A Sales Crash In 2025? Analyst Sounds The Alarm, Predicts Elon Musk-led EV Giant Will Move Less Than A Third Of Street Estimates

Tesla has not issued an official statement addressing the reported defect or the delivery halt. The company has already recalled Cybertrucks for other issues, including accelerator pedals sticking and plastic trim pieces detaching during normal use.

Why It's Important: The Cybertruck, one of Tesla's most hyped vehicles, has faced a rocky rollout since its launch, with delays, recalls, and quality control concerns piling up.

In August 2024, YouTuber Cody Detwiler, known as WhistlinDiesel, drew widespread attention after subjecting a Cybertruck to a series of stress tests, revealing how easily the vehicle's exterior could be damaged.

Additionally, the Cybertruck’s controversial design has impacted business for some owners. Yoni Menaker, a business owner, reported losing $70,000 in contracts due to customer aversion to the vehicle’s appearance.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once touted the Cybertruck as apocalypse-proof, but ongoing quality issues may turn the bold EV into a reputational risk for the brand.

Last month, it was reported that the EV giant has been struggling with inventory buildup as Cybertruck units were seen accumulating outside Tesla’s Texas gigafactory. This has led to aggressive discounting strategies to boost sales.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed at $249.98 on Friday, up 3.86% for the day. The stock is down 34.09% year to date, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock