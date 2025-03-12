Samsung Says S-Pen Isn't Going Anywhere — But If That's True, Why Did It Disappear From The Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch

Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF has reassured fans that the beloved S Pen isn't going away, even though its absence from major product announcements stirred some doubts.

What Happened: At Mobile World Congress 2025, Annika Bizon, vice president of product and marketing at Samsung's Mobile Experience division in the U.K., told TechRadar that Galaxy users shouldn't worry about the future of the S Pen — despite its noticeable absence from January's Galaxy S25 Ultra launch event.

"Multimodality is really important to us," Bizon said. "So [that's] how people use their phone — whether they're speaking, whether they're writing, whether they're in a meeting. People do use their S Pens in meetings to write notes. So, I don't see a space where the S Pen is not a key part of our portfolio."

While the stylus didn't feature prominently in Samsung's latest marketing campaign, Bizon's comments suggest it remains a crucial piece of the Galaxy Ultra identity.

That said, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen did lose its Bluetooth functionality — meaning features like Air Actions and remote shutter no longer work — further fueling speculation about its future.

Why It's Important: The S Pen has long been a signature feature for Samsung's premium phones, especially among power users and creatives.

As competition heats up in the foldable and flagship markets, any perceived shift away from beloved features can create uncertainty among the brand’s most loyal customers.

Samsung saw a 12% year-over-year increase in its fourth-quarter revenue, reaching 75.8 trillion Korean won ($52.2 billion).

The Mobile eXperience (MX) and Networks divisions generated 25.8 trillion Korean won in revenue, up from 25.0 trillion won in the same period last year. However, the segment’s operating profit declined to 2.1 trillion Korean won from 2.7 trillion won year-over-year.

