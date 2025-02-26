MrBeast Lost Millions On Amazon's 'Beast Games'—Now He's Looking To Raise Hundreds Of Millions To Take His Brand To The Next Level

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, is reportedly looking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a funding round that would value his business empire at approximately $5 billion.

What Happened: MrBeast is in talks with financial firms and high-net-worth individuals to secure investment for his growing business empire, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

Donaldson’s business, which includes brands like Feastables and Lunchly, generated over $400 million in sales last year. He reportedly aims to expand his packaged goods and media ventures.

Why It Matters: MrBeast's Amazon Prime reality series, "Beast Games," cost him personally. "I lost tens of millions of dollars," he admitted on the Diary of a CEO podcast, adding that he overspent to make Season 1 as strong as possible.

Amazon, which committed $100 million for the first season, has agreed to produce additional seasons but is still negotiating the budget.

During the same podcast, the YouTube sensation admitted being a billionaire "on paper," but said he has less than a million dollars in his bank account.

Previously, it was reported that MrBeast is exploring business opportunities, including a potential acquisition of TikTok.

