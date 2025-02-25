February 25, 2025 10:21 PM 2 min read

Apple's AI Dictation Bug That Replaces 'Racist' With 'Trump' Sparks Controversy — Cupertino Says Its Phonetic Overlap

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Apple Inc. AAPL is working to fix a bug in its AI-powered dictation system after iPhone users reported that saying "racist" caused the word "Trump" to appear briefly before correcting itself.

What Happened: The issue was first noticed on Tuesday, with reports spreading rapidly after a viral TikTok video highlighted the problem.

An Apple spokeswoman attributed the issue to phonetic overlap between the two words and stated that the company is working on a fix, reported the New York Times.

Why It's Important: Last month, Apple had to disable its AI news summarization feature after it generated inaccurate headlines.

 "This smells like a serious prank," John Burkey, a former Apple Siri team member and AI startup founder said about the latest issue, the report noted. 

Burkey added, "The only question is: Did someone slip this into the data or slip into the code?"

The timing of the controversy is notable, appearing a day after Apple announced a $500 billion U.S. investment, which includes plans to manufacture AI servers in Houston, Texas.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

