Apple's AI Dictation Bug That Replaces 'Racist' With 'Trump' Sparks Controversy — Cupertino Says Its Phonetic Overlap

Apple Inc. AAPL is working to fix a bug in its AI-powered dictation system after iPhone users reported that saying "racist" caused the word "Trump" to appear briefly before correcting itself.

What Happened: The issue was first noticed on Tuesday, with reports spreading rapidly after a viral TikTok video highlighted the problem.

🚨 When I first heard about this I assumed it was some clickbait conservatard hoax – but it's real and happening. When you use voice to text on an iPhone and say "racist" it first appears as Trump.



Check it out 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ry8HJPRj8r — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) February 26, 2025

An Apple spokeswoman attributed the issue to phonetic overlap between the two words and stated that the company is working on a fix, reported the New York Times.

Why It's Important: Last month, Apple had to disable its AI news summarization feature after it generated inaccurate headlines.

"This smells like a serious prank," John Burkey, a former Apple Siri team member and AI startup founder said about the latest issue, the report noted.

Burkey added, "The only question is: Did someone slip this into the data or slip into the code?"

The timing of the controversy is notable, appearing a day after Apple announced a $500 billion U.S. investment, which includes plans to manufacture AI servers in Houston, Texas.

Image via Shutterstock

