Musk DOGE Partner Marjorie Taylor Green Goes After NPR, PBS — Is The Department Of Education Next?

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been identifying and eliminating a wide swath of federal spending since President Donald Trump took office.

Now, DOGE is setting its sights on two mainstays in U.S. public broadcasting and journalism: NPR and PBS, the National Public Radio and the Public Broadcast System.

In a Monday press release, Marjorie Taylor Greene, head of a new House subcommittee, Delivering on Government Efficiency, accused NPR and PBS of "systematically biased content" and is demanding that the heads of both groups testify before Congress for their alleged “blatantly ideological and partisan coverage.”

Greene pointed to NPR's coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop story, the Russian collusion story and COVID-19 origins. She blasted PBS for failing "to provide Americans with accurate reporting by incorrectly implying that Elon Musk made a fascist salute during President Trump's inauguration celebration."

What’s Next?

Meanwhile, Musk — who Sen. Elizabeth Warren bashed as “an unelected billionaire” along with his “unqualified flunkies" — continues to fire, force out or harass government workers in numerous attempts over the past week to install Trump loyalists across all federal agencies, departments and organizations. The latest was the takeover of the Treasury Department and Secretary of State Marco Rubio‘s surprise Monday announcement that he is now acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

And to answer the question of what’s next … could the Department of Education be heading for the chopping block?

