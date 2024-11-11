Amazon's New Smart Eyeglasses For Drivers Aim To Shave Seconds Off Deliveries — But There's More Than What Meets The Eye (UPDATED)

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a comment from an Amazon spokesperson.

Amazon Inc. AMZN is reportedly developing smart eyeglasses for its delivery drivers, aiming to streamline the final stretch of an order’s journey to a customer’s home.

What Happened: The e-commerce tech giant is working on eyeglasses that provide drivers with turn-by-turn navigation on a small embedded screen, reported Reuters, citing five people familiar with the development.

The eyeglasses, internally code-named Amelia, are built on Amazon’s Echo Frames smart glasses.

It could potentially shave valuable seconds off each delivery, freeing drivers from using handheld GPS devices and allowing them to carry more packages.

However, Amazon has faced challenges in creating a battery that can last a full eight-hour shift and be light enough to wear all day without causing fatigue.

The sources cautioned that the eyeglasses could be delayed or shelved indefinitely if they don't meet expectations, or due to financial or other reasons, and may take years to perfect.

An Amazon spokesperson told Benzinga, "We are continuously innovating to create an even safer and better delivery experience for drivers. We otherwise don't comment on our product roadmap."

Why It Matters: Amazon is facing increased competition from Walmart Inc. WMT, which has been ramping up its e-commerce efforts and cutting prices.

Last month, the e-commerce giant deployed an AI-powered package identifying technology on its Rivian-manufactured delivery vans to save time per delivery.

The e-commerce giant is also battling with emerging e-commerce platforms like Temu and Shein as significant competitors.

In October, Amazon announced third-quarter net sales of $158.9 billion, reflecting an 11% increase from the previous year. This figure surpassed the Street’s consensus estimate of $157.2 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Price Action: Amazon shares ended Monday with a 0.64% decrease, closing at $206.84. The stock extended its decline in after-hours trading, falling to $206.26 as of the time of writing.

