Sectors That Present The Most Opportunity For Retail Investors And Ones To Stay Away From: Benzinga TV Exclusive

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
October 18, 2022 4:41 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The Patriarch Organization CEO Eric Schiffer thinks, "Health care is going to be an interesting sector."
  • "Commodities, especially metals, tend to do well in an inflationary environment" says Schiffer.
Sectors That Present The Most Opportunity For Retail Investors And Ones To Stay Away From: Benzinga TV Exclusive

On today's (Oct. 18) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Eric Schiffer, CEO of The Patriarch Organization, about the biggest opportunities for retail investors.

When asked about how the recession, "We are not in the eye of the storm yet," said Schiffer during the show.

Stock Market Movers is all about covering the top stock market headlines on the day. If there is a mover or a major catalyst Money Mitch will cover it on the show.

For more from this interview click HERE

