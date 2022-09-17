Kicked To The Curb: 'Callous' King Charles May Boot 100 Staff From Clarence House Following Queen's Funeral

King Charles III hasn’t wasted time clearing Clarence House of staff as he and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, prepare to relocate to Buckingham Palace following the Sept. 8 death of Queen Elizabeth II.

What You Need To Know: Up to 100 employees working at the Prince of Whales and Dutchess of Cornwall’s former residence were notified during a church service for the queen that their positions may become redundant after the King’s accession to the throne, according to a report in The Guardian.

Staff at the finance office and within the communications team received notices their jobs may become redundant, as well as general household staff and private secretaries, some of who had worked at Clarence house “for decades,” according to the report.

Laid-off workers may be offered employment at other royal households, and those who aren’t will be assisted with finding other employment opportunities. The staff made redundant will be provided “enhanced” severance packages that are higher than the required statutory minimum.

Some staff members with current posts providing personal support to the king and queen consort may be transferred to Buckingham Palace, although final decisions are not expected to be made until after the official funeral service on Monday.

The Response: Although Clarence House staff lack union representation, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), Mark Serwotka, called the act “nothing short of heartless”.

“While some changes across the households were to be expected, as roles across the royal family change, the scale and speed at which this has been announced is callous in the extreme. Least of all because we do not know what staffing the incoming Prince of Wales and his family might need,” Serwotka said in a statement.

Some mourners outside Buckingham Palace were reportedly outraged at the news on Sept. 12, while others weren’t prepared to either hear or believe it.

According to a BBC report, the royal household was advised by its legal team that the redundancies should be relayed to staff as quickly as possible, rather than delaying the news until after the queen’s funeral on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Dan Marsh on flickr