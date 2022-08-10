Boeing And Marriot Get CNBC Fast Money Mentions With Karen Firestone Buying These 6 Stocks

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Traders on the show bought the following stocks:

Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone purchased the following,

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL

Salesforce Inc CRM

Blackstone Inc BX

Home Depot Inc HD

Sherwin-Williams Co SHW

Final trades:

Boeing Co BA

Valero Energy Corporation VLO

Blackstone Inc BX

Marriott International Inc MAR

