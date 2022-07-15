ñol

CNBC 'Fast Money' Favorites: Visa, Costco, And A Top Performer In The S&P 500 Today

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 15, 2022 2:06 PM | 1 min read

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Call of the day:

Netflix Inc NFLX UBS analyst John Hodulik maintains Netflix with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $355 to $198.

Final trades:

KLA Corp KLAC

Visa Inc V

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST

