Newborn Town Says Rise Of Its Audio App In The Middle East Is Not All Talk

Social media networks are becoming increasingly popular, with a whopping 4.62 billion people — half the population on the planet — actively using social networking platforms.

While platforms like Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META), Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) and Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube continue to dominate the world’s most-used social media platforms lists, over the past two years, audio-only social platforms have exploded onto the scene and become popular.

With the launch of the ClubHouse App in March 2020, the world of audio social media has grown dramatically. According to some, the boom is partly the result of the desperate need people had for social connection during the COVID-19 pandemic — stay-at-home orders and days of isolation made joining audio conversations in virtual rooms appealing.

ClubHouse has more than 10 million users and is valued at $1 billion. Its user base grew astronomically after Silicon Valley heavyweights like Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk joined a conversation on the App and tweeted about their experience.

Following the popularity of ClubHouse, Twitter launched its own audio platform — Twitter Spaces — in June 2021, and Discord, another audio platform that sprung up around the same time, is hugely popular with gamers who use it to talk with other players.

Social media users from various parts of the world have since taken to audio-only social media platforms, with users saying they prefer them because of their ease of use, simple technology and ability to provide a more intimate experience and convey emotion — features that help build connections among groups of people without having to be seen.

Why Does The Middle East Love Social Media?

GlobalWebIndex indicates that social media users in the wider Middle East and Africa spend over 3 ½ hours per day on social networks.

According to Deloitte, the Middle East has one of the highest mobile internet and smartphone penetration rates in the world at 97%, which could be boosting the demand for social networking platforms in the region.

The Middle East and Africa also have seen a burgeoning demand for audio-only social media networks reportedly because of their established cultural and religious preferences.

Mobile app company Newborn Town Inc. (HKG: 9911) says it has been prominent in bringing new social experiences to mobile users with its social networking platforms MICO and YoHo, especially in the Middle East.

MICO, a social entertainment platform that comes with social media features such as “party rooms” and “communities,” has been downloaded over 100 million times. According to data.ai, MICO has taken its place as the No. 1 best-selling app on App Store in 50 countries and regions and is among the top 10 best-selling social apps in 109 countries and regions.

YoHo-ing Its Way To The Top?

Newborn Town says its YoHo App has become one of the top two audio social networking platforms in the Middle East, connecting millions of users through its voice chat rooms.

YoHo’s popularity seemingly stems from its multiple themed chat rooms that focus on varied interests and skill sets, including singing, dancing and more serious topics around social causes. The platform also offers features that enable talented people to be invited to moderate chat rooms and get paid for their services.

Another popular feature of the app in the Middle East and Africa is that of customized e-gifts with region-specific product features that YoHo members could use to send and receive virtual gifts to their friends or favorite moderators.

"The way our apps have become instrumental in creating positive social impact defines the meaning of what we do," said Li Ping co-founder and CEO of Newborn Town. "These narratives are transformational, compassionate and genuine. And many of these stories come from women.”

YoHo has reported steadily penetrating developed markets. According to data.ai, YoHo features in the top 10 list of Google Play social applications in 41 countries, including the United States, France, Italy, Switzerland and Belgium, and is among the top 10 bestsellers on the App Store in 46 countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Denmark.

Newborn Town reported its total revenue grew by 99.7% to reach RMB2.4 billion ($358.24 million) in 2021, as compared to RMB1.2 billion in 2020.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Newborn Town