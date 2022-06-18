Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Block, Fedex, Amazon, Oracle And Why Upcoming Earnings Should Concern Investors

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories on Barron's, for additional information on the latest market news, Benzinga Pro offers a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software.

"The Stock Market Had a Very Bad Week. Why It Gets Worse Before It Gets Better," by Ben Levisohn, notes that while there's been a lot of investor fear surrounding inflation and Fed rate hikes, the biggest near-term concern for the stock market might be earnings.

In "Jack Dorsey Is Pitching Web5. It Won’t Lift Block’s Struggling Stock," Joe Light explains why Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey's announcement that the company is building a decentralized platform, called “Web5,” isn't getting a warm reception from investors.

"‘Buy With Prime’ Could Help Amazon Extend Dominance in Online Commerce," by Eric Savitz, outlines why a Truist analyst thinks that Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) newest e-commerce initiative called "Buy With Prime" could increase revenue by as much as $10 billion a year.

In "FedEx Stock Surged in a Volatile Week," Carleton English writes that FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) stock got a much-need boost this week, and investors may soon get some good news from the company.

"As Tech Gets Hammered, This Stock Looks Attractive—Even in a Recession," by Eric Savitz, points out that as almost every tech stock is down for the year, with dozens off more than 50%, Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) may be a good place for investors to park their money.

