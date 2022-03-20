 Skip to main content

Tesla Battery Supplier CATL Scouting For Sites In North America For $5B Plant: Report
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
The world's biggest EV battery manufacturer CATL, which supplies to the likes of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO), is reportedly exploring sites in North America for building a massive manufacturing plant.

What Happened: CATL is planning to build a North American plant with an annual production capacity of 80 gigawatt-hours of batteries, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company is eyeing a $5 billion investment in the plant, which is expected to employ about 10,000 workers.

CATL executives visited Mexico earlier this month for discussions on the site, the report said. The company has also explored sites in the U.S. and Canada, although it remains concerned about potential labor and trade issues in these countries.

The planned facility in North America will reportedly manufacture nickel-manganese-cobalt and the cheaper lithium iron phosphate battery chemistries. The Chinese company hopes to sell these batteries to Tesla and other automakers.

Why It's Important: Setting up shop in North America will help CATL to sidestep the issues stemming from the sometimes frosty relations between China and the U.S.

In 2021, CATL was the top EV battery manufacturer globally, supplying 96.7 gigawatt-hours or roughly 33% of the total battery energy, according to SNE Research. The company's battery energy supply increased a strong 167.5% year-over-year.

CATL, according to Bloomberg, has an installed capacity of 145 gWh and has announced plans to increase it to 579 gWh by 2026. The rumored new plant in North America, therefore, will not only help the company move closer to some of its clients but also augment its manufacturing capacity to hit the goal.

Photo: Courtesy of catl.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles

