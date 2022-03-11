Nelk Boys' SteveWillDoIt Gifts Donald Trump A $100,000 Rolex On 'Full Send' Podcast

In a recent episode, Stephen Deleonardis (@stevewilldoit), the YouTuber who is a part of the Nelk Boys “Full Send” podcast, reflected on his meetings with former President Donald Trump.

Benzinga reported yesterday on YouTube’s decision to remove the Nelk Boys’ podcast for violating the company’s election integrity policy.

Moreover, the podcast marked Deleonardis’ third encounter with Trump. The first was on Air Force One, the second at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event, and the last at Trump’s home base in Mar-A-Lago.

“I didn’t say a word. But, I was happy. I was looking at him and was like: ‘Wow, he’s got good skin.’”

In light of the occasion, Deleonardis wanted to pass on the positivity the meeting with Trump brought him. In the video, he donates an iPad, Nintendo Switch, AirPods, drones, and more.

“We got a big present, so here’s $10,000,” he added before giving one family enough money to total $30,000.

Check out Deleonardis buying a new Rolex President, below!