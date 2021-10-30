Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Cinemark, Sonos, Robinhood, Royal Caribbean And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines how spending on better batteries will boost automakers in the EV race.

Other featured articles discuss why investors should not ignore Dolan family companies and which movie theater operator is the better play.

Also, see the prospects for a smart speaker maker, a cruise line operator and a financial services company.

"Better Batteries Are the Key to an EV Future. Here's How to Play It" by Al Root discusses how Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be winning the electric vehicle race for now, but better batteries will help Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) close the gap.

In "MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports, and AMC Networks Can Be Contenders. And Their Stocks Are Cheap," Andrew Bary points out that companies controlled by the Dolan family sometimes suffer from a perception that the family will not act in the interest of all shareholders. Barron's says that investors shouldn't ignore Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (NYSE: MSGE) and the others, as they all have potential.

Avi Salzman's "Here's a Tech Small-Cap That Can Compete With Big Tech" suggests that most companies that go up against the tech goliaths end up getting crushed, but smart-stereo company Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) is one of the few to hold its own. See the reasons why Barron's thinks investors should turn up the volume on this stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) — with its army of Reddit traders — has had its moment in the spotlight. So says "Forget AMC. Buy Cinemark" by Ben Levisohn. The article makes the case that it is time for rival movie theater operator Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) to shine.

In Jack Hough's "The $100,000 Nine-Month Cruise: Royal Caribbean Is Betting on 'Revenge Travel'," see how the tide is turning back in favor of cruise lines that successfully weathered the pandemic, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) is betting vacationers will make up for lost time with a nine-month "ultimate" cruise.

"Robinhood Wants to Be Taken Seriously. Its Business Model Says Otherwise" by Avi Salzman explores why Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) wants regulators and long-term investors to take it seriously, but its business model depends on novice investors making YOLO (you only live once) trades on meme coins and derivatives.

Also in this week's Barron's:

A look at the "Wild West" of cryptocurrency

The prospects for Democrats raising taxes

Whether inflation will linger no matter what happens with taxes

Why inflation could persist because productivity growth is a problem

Why easy money remaining even if the Fed tightens is good for stocks

Why dividend investors shouldn't panic over higher interest rates

Why an activist wants to break up one of the supermajors

How Millennials will drive home prices up for years to come

What to expect from the post-Erdogan era in Turkey

What tech investors should worry about in terms of regulation

